LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.20

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 128025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LC. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $674.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 173.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in LendingClub by 638.7% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,522,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 1,316,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 348.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,745,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 892,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

