Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $114.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.25.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. Lennar has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

