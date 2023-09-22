LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LightPath Technologies
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- What is Put Option Volume?
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.