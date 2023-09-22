LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.61. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

