LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 3.3%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 12,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 33,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVWR. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in LiveWire Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Articles

