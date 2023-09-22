Loop Capital Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $275.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $255.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $261.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

