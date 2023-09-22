Loop Capital Raises Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $350.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $365.67.

WSO stock opened at $346.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $69,643,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after acquiring an additional 240,122 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $64,598,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Watsco by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

