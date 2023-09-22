Lowell Farms (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Shares of Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 5,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 129,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Lowell Farms Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Lowell Farms Company Profile

Lowell Farms, Inc is a cannabis company, which engages in cultivating, extracting, producing, and distributing cannabis products. Its brands include Lowell Smokes, Lowell 35s, House Weed, Kaizen, Moon, Original Pot Company, Flavor Extracts, Humble Flower, and Cypress Cannabis. The company was founded by Robert Weakley and Mark Luciano Ainsworth on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

