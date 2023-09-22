Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE LOW opened at $210.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.12 and a 200-day moving average of $213.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

