Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $210.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.