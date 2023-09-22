Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

NYSE:LOW opened at $210.61 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.98.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

