LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 4.6%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 96,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 736,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LXU shares. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LXU

LSB Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.46.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 44.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.