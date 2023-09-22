LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) versus Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Head-To-Head Survey

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Free Report) and Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LumiraDx and Benitec Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LumiraDx $254.48 million 0.39 -$447.79 million ($1.09) -0.28 Benitec Biopharma $70,000.00 69.54 -$18.21 million ($701.53) 0.00

Benitec Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LumiraDx. LumiraDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benitec Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LumiraDx 0 1 1 0 2.50 Benitec Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LumiraDx and Benitec Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

LumiraDx currently has a consensus price target of $1.45, indicating a potential upside of 367.74%. Benitec Biopharma has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,205.08%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than LumiraDx.

Profitability

This table compares LumiraDx and Benitec Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LumiraDx -268.45% -3,369.09% -77.95% Benitec Biopharma N/A -255.98% -180.65%

Risk and Volatility

LumiraDx has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of LumiraDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of LumiraDx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma beats LumiraDx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. The company has tests on the market and in development covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, as well as a portfolio of COVID-19 testing solutions. Its diagnostic testing solutions are deployed by governments and healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness, as well as disease. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

