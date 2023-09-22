LVW Advisors LLC Buys 370 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

