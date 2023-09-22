LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

