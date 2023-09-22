LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

