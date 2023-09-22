LVW Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.6 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $284.35 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.82 and its 200-day moving average is $298.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

