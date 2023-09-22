LVW Advisors LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 247,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $33,356.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $52,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $33,356.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock valued at $53,696,788 over the last ninety days. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oscar Health Price Performance

NYSE OSCR opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

