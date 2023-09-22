LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 309,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 183,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

