LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $116.88 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.