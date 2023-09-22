LVW Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $417.36 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

