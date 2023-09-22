LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,726 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $214.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

