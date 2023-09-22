LVW Advisors LLC Sells 715 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $338.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.02. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

