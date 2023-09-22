Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.55

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.55 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 233390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.17).

Made Tech Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of £21.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.65.

Get Made Tech Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rory Peter MacDonald bought 897,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £152,576.19 ($188,995.65). Corporate insiders own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Made Tech Group

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

See Also

