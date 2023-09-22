Maha Katabi Acquires 472,222 Shares of RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB) Stock

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) Director Maha Katabi purchased 472,222 shares of RayzeBio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
RayzeBio Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RYZB opened at $19.78 on Friday. RayzeBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
RayzeBio Company Profile
