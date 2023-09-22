Maha Katabi Acquires 472,222 Shares of RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB) Stock

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) Director Maha Katabi purchased 472,222 shares of RayzeBio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RayzeBio Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYZB opened at $19.78 on Friday. RayzeBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

RayzeBio Company Profile

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

