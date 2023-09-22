MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Stock Price Up 1.6%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.51. 540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

