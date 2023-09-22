Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.03 (BATS:MINN)

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MINN opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

Get Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.