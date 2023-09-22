Mammoth (MMT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,727.02

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mammoth Coin Profile

MMT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

