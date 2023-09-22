Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.68.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOZ shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.
Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
