Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $173.00 at Bank of America

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $162.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $154.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.57. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.