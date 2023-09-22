Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $471.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $469.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $406.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.99. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.