Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Cut by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MA opened at $403.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.