Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $80.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

