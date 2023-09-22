Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.19

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 1672775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.63% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,716.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Hebert bought 50,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 279,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 537,981 shares of company stock worth $1,441,330. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 312.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Matterport by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 58.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 64,475 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

