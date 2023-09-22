McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $441.39

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $441.39 and last traded at $439.84, with a volume of 454226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $432.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,541 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in McKesson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

