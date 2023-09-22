MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Up 6.1%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 72,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 252,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White purchased 5,916,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 34.9% in the second quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,816 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,004,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 133,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 229,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,920,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

