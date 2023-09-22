Medicure (CVE:MPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.50

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 12600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Medicure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$5.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medicure Inc. will post 0.111276 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.