Meredith Wealth Planning Acquires 3,081 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,637,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,696,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,752.2% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 318,068 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $11,371,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after buying an additional 187,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

