Meredith Wealth Planning Grows Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 405.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

