Metahero Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Metahero has a market cap of $20.20 million and approximately $348,933.45 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002956 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

