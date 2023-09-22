MetaMUI Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $55.03 million and $101,714.78 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

