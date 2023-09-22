MFA Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.
MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.
MFA Financial Price Performance
NYSE MFA opened at $10.06 on Friday. MFA Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.95.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MFA Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 404,416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 54,553 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
