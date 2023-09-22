Michael L. Hollis Purchases 3,840 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $62,668.80. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,471,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,286.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HPK stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $240.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPK shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPK

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 166,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,142 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.