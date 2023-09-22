Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

