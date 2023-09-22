Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.00

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.00), with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66. The company has a market cap of £159.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,620.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

