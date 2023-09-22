MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Stock Performance
Shares of MIXT stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
MiX Telematics Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics
In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
See Also
