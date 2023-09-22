MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.0601 dividend. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.