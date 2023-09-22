Mizuho Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $131.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $119.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after buying an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

