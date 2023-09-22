Mizuho Cuts American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $21.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 5.2 %

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AAT opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 640.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

