Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.42 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.