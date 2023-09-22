Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 9.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.42 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.97.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.