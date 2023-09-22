Moonriver Reaches Market Cap of $30.78 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and $1.48 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00014364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,975,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,057,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

