Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COCO. Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.89.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.07. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $940,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,504.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,575 shares of company stock worth $6,559,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 275,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,681,000 after buying an additional 228,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after buying an additional 452,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after buying an additional 228,953 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

